MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In the time leading up to Memorial Day, people are walking through North Dakota for a special cause.

It’s called ‘Carry the Load’ — a nonprofit that’s highlighting our nation’s fallen heroes. Tuesday, men and women with the group were in Minot.

Members of the organization are walking across 48 states and 20,000 miles over the span of 32 days. The walkers wear the names of those heroes on their backs.

Volunteers started Carry the Load to coincide with Memorial Day with fallen military members, but the group has expanded to include first responders.

Five teams from Carry the Load are spread across the US — each with the goal of spreading stories about the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

“They say that you die two deaths,” explained the group’s Event Coordinator, Madison Woodson. “The first is whenever you take your last breath, and the second is whenever people stop saying your name. So, Carry the Load is out here to make sure we never stop saying those loved ones’ names.”

The team will be showing up in Bismarck Tuesday night. The Bismarck walk starts at Dan’s Supermarket on S. Washington St. at 5:30 p.m. and will end at Mandan’s Rural Fire Station number 2 at 7:30 p.m.