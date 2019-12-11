Carson Wentz announces gender of baby in Instagram video

Carson Wentz and his wife, Madison Oberg, are having a baby girl!

The couple posted to Instagram on Monday a gender reveal video where Wentz and family were shooting footballs filled with white-colored powder. One surprise football contained the colored-powder of the gender of their baby, which was pink.

“Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style 😎 Beyond blessed with this little one on the way! 🙌🏻 Can’t wait to meet you this spring!” Wentz’s Instagram post read.

The end of the video featured Wentz, Oberg and two dogs with balloons that say, “GIRL”.

Wentz is a Bismarck native and played on the football team at Century High School. Wentz also attended North Dakota State University. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

