Cases against Minnesota men accused in Bismarck shooting transferred to federal court

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The cases against two Minnesota brothers accused in a shooting in Bismarck have been transferred to federal court.

Thirty-year-old Javaar Watkins was charged with attempted murder and 28-year-old Tee Anthony Watkins was charged as an accomplice to attempted murder.

The two were allegedly involved in a fight September 27 on North Third Street in Bismarck.

When officers arrived that morning to calls of a fight in progress, they found a 21-year-old male who reported he had been shot. Police observed what appeared to be three gunshot wounds in the hand, mouth and lower back side.

Both men, from Rochester, were originally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents show those state charges against the two have been dismissed.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said both men have now been indicted in U.S. District Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Legislators Ask for Change

Let them play protest

Public Health on Mask Mandate

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: SD Nurse--'The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real.'

Dr. Wendell Hoffman

Hoffman 2

KX Convo: Kelly Armstrong

Halls Apartments

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/16

Smooth Operator

Road Open

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/16

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/16

Monday's Forecast: Decreasing clouds and wind

NDC NOV 16

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss