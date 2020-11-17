Cases against Minnesota men accused in Bismarck shooting transferred to federal court

The cases against two Minnesota brothers accused in a shooting in Bismarck have been transferred to federal court.

Thirty-year-old Javaar Watkins was charged with attempted murder and 28-year-old Tee Anthony Watkins was charged as an accomplice to attempted murder.

The two were allegedly involved in a fight September 27 on North Third Street in Bismarck.

When officers arrived that morning to calls of a fight in progress, they found a 21-year-old male who reported he had been shot. Police observed what appeared to be three gunshot wounds in the hand, mouth and lower back side.

Both men, from Rochester, were originally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents show those state charges against the two have been dismissed.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said both men have now been indicted in U.S. District Court.