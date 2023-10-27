MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The man accused of beating another man to death at a Minot hotel has been deemed fit to stand trial after a mental stay at the State Hospital in Jamestown.

Casey Vollmer had a status conference Friday, for officials to discuss his mental health. Vollmer next has a pretrial conference. But only if Vollmer stays compliant with his medication.

Police say back in February they responded to a report of an assault at a NW Minot hotel.

According to the affidavit, camera footage shows Vollmer and Albert Granger walking out of the hotel, and Vollmer punching Granger several times and kicking him when he fell to the ground. Granger was transported to Trinity Hospital but died from his injuries days later.

Vollmer was sent to the State Hospital earlier this year for mental health problems. A jail psychiatrist testified Friday that Vollmer has not been compliant with a medication since he returned from the State Hospital, which can alter his mental state.

Vollmer says he has been refusing a specific medication because of the side effects. But the judge ordered him to be compliant with the medication so that he can be ready for future court hearings.

Vollmer is charged with murder with extreme indifference to human life, a class AA felony. His pretrial conference is set for December.