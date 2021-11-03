Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods, Coborn’s and Hornbacher’s will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Coborn’s, Inc., will close its retail locations on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 to allow its employees to spend the day with their families, the company says in a news release.

This includes all Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s grocery stores, along with its liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, online grocery pick-up and delivery, car washes and warehouse operations.



Retail locations will close at their normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and re-open on Friday, Nov. 26 at their normal time.

Self-service fuel pumps at Little Dukes, Coborn’s Express and Holiday Station stores will remain open for holiday travelers.

Coborn’s, Inc., based in St. Cloud, MN, has roughly 9,000 employees and 66 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s names. Coborn’s, Inc. also owns fuel, liquor, video and pharmacy locations.

