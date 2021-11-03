Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods, Coborn’s and Hornbacher’s will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

Coborn’s, Inc., will close its retail locations on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 to allow its employees to spend the day with their families, the company says in a news release.

This includes all Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s grocery stores, along with its liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, online grocery pick-up and delivery, car washes and warehouse operations.


Retail locations will close at their normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and re-open on Friday, Nov. 26 at their normal time.

Self-service fuel pumps at Little Dukes, Coborn’s Express and Holiday Station stores will remain open for holiday travelers.

Coborn’s, Inc., based in St. Cloud, MN, has roughly 9,000 employees and 66 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s names. Coborn’s, Inc. also owns fuel, liquor, video and pharmacy locations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories