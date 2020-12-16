Cash Wise, Minot Masonic Lodge team up to feed those in need

Two organizations are teaming up to help feed those in need this holiday season.

The Minot Masonic Lodge and Cash Wise Foods are donating 20 meals to the Salvation Army Church. Some food will be given to families in need, the rest will go toward a free community meal.

This isn’t the first year the two have teamed up, but one person from the lodge says this time around is special for him and his family.

“My entire family is going to try and go out and actually help prepare and serve some of the food so we can see and spread some of the joy as well,” said Ben Lingenfelter.

He says the pandemic slowed down their fundraising efforts, but they were still committed to making a few families happy this year.

