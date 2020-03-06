Cass-Clay recalls 1% milk pending state investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Cass-Clay Creamery has recalled 1% milk that may have been contaminated with a sanitizing agent that’s used to sterilize and clean equipment.

The milk being recalled was produced at the company’s plant in Fargo and was distributed to stores throughout North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

The recall includes 1% low-fat milk with a best by date of March 19 and timestamp between 16:30 and 17:30. Customers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is investigating.