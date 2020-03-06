Cass-Clay recalls 1% milk pending state investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Cass-Clay Creamery has recalled 1% milk that may have been contaminated with a sanitizing agent that’s used to sterilize and clean equipment.

The milk being recalled was produced at the company’s plant in Fargo and was distributed to stores throughout North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

The recall includes 1% low-fat milk with a best by date of March 19 and timestamp between 16:30 and 17:30. Customers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA"

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm"

Threefold Wins Big

Thumbnail for the video titled "Threefold Wins Big"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

Class B State Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Girls"

Dickinson Police Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Police Department"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Roam Trip Postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roam Trip Postponed"

Youth Drug Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth Drug Treatment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

colorectal cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "colorectal cancer screenings"

Eastgate BPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastgate BPS"

Reading Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Program"

EMTs Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "EMTs Needed"

Day of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Hope"

Ward Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Tax"

Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hand Sanitizer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge