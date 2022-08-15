CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — On Saturday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County.

Nursing staff, from Essentia Health, will also be participating by providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County from Friday through Sunday.

The purpose of these enforcement efforts is to deter impaired driving and to remove impaired drivers from the road.

As of Monday, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.

Sgt. Jed Dahnke, NDHP Southeast Regional Sergeant stated, “We are seeing progress in lowering alcohol-related fatal crashes, but they are still happening. Every impaired driver taken off the road can save a life. Drivers need to recognize their choices affect others and make the choice to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reminds all motorists, motorcycle drivers, OHV drivers, and bicyclists to share the road, drive distraction-free, and always make the responsible choice to drive sober as we work together to make Vision Zero a reality.