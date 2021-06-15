Catalytic converter thefts in Bismarck-Mandan area prompt deterrence efforts at local tire stores

The Bismarck-Mandan area has seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts recently, according to the Mandan Police Department. And local tire stores are collaborating in a program to help deterring the thefts.

Northwest Tire in Mandan and Bismarck, Mandan Tire and Bismarck Tire are holding free catalytic converter engraving events, this month and next.

The automotive shops will engrave an identification number onto the converter. If it is stolen, the marking will help alert scrap purchasers and law enforcement that it may be stolen.

Police officers will be at the engraving events to provide theft prevention tips and answer any questions the public has regarding the converter thefts.

Catalytic converter thefts have been an ongoing problem throughout the nation and, in recent months, throughout the KX viewing area.

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals: Platinum, rhodium and palladium. Extracting those metals in large enough quantities can prove profitable for thieves. According to law enforcement officials, stolen catalytic converters can often sell for up to $150 each, depending on the size of the converter.

Converter engraving programs were recently started in the Minot and Fargo areas, and are now starting in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Here’s a rundown of which businesses are doing the free engraving, along with dates and times for the events:

Northwest Tire – Mandan: Tuesdays, June 22, June 29 and July 6. They will do the engraving all day, and will have hot dogs and snacks available from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Northwest Tire – Bismarck: Wednesdays, June 23, June 30 and July 7. They will do the engraving all day, and will have hot dogs and snacks available from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mandan Tire: Thursdays, June 17, June 24, July 1 and July 8. Mandan Tire will hold its events from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm. They will have hotdogs and popcorn during the events.

Bismarck Tire: Thursdays, June 17, June 24, July 1 and July 8. Bismarck Tire will hold its events from 8:00 am – 5:30 pm. They will have hotdogs and popcorn during the events.