BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Last weekend, KX News met with Bis-Man Transit to discuss their new development plan, and now, we’re hearing about a new update that’ll get you where you need to go.

Bis-Man Transit just announced a new partnership with an app called Passio Go that gives you live updates about each bus in our system.

Executive director Deidre Hughes says the app includes more features that will make catching the bus easier for new riders, such as where the bus is located and how full it is — as well as collect data that will make things easier on the administrative side, too.

“It’s a little bit more comprehensive than the application that we had in the past,” Hughes said. “It allows more functionality, and it also gives us a lot more information on the back end. When we’re talking about service planning, on what routes are performing well, we’re actually having the data now where we can see what stops we’re getting ridership from and what stops maybe aren’t performing as well as we want to, so when we’re doing route revisions, we can go look in and use that information to make the best decisions.”

Hughes says the app is ready for you to download and is available in the App Store and in the Google Play store. If you’d like to learn more about the app and all of its features, visit this page.