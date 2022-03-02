You may have seen a number of people with a mark on their forehead. The reason? It’s Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

Christians, especially Lutherans and Catholics, have ashes from the palm branches of last year’s Palm Sunday celebration placed on their foreheads.

“It’s important to remember that we are dust and to dust we shall return. We brought nothing into this world and will take nothing out of it. and so it is good to live a mindful life and Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of a reflective time when we seek to remember who we are and make a difference in the world,” said Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Bill Rindy.

On Ash Wednesday, many people fast, and on Fridays during Lent, Catholics don’t eat meat.

Lent ends at Easter, on April 17.