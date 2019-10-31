Cats Put in the Wrong Hands Could Lead to Dog Bait

Stray cats may be used as dog bait if put in the wrong hands.

Seeing a stray cat isn’t something new and for some — cats could become a pest around one’s home. Leaving people with no choice but to just give them away — no cost added.

But many have raised a concern about these cats being put in the wrong hands and used as bait for dog fights, although dogfighting has not been reported as a high concern in our community.

Animal Control Officer Bobby Roberts said to still ask for help so these cats aren’t placed in the wrong hand

“Try working with rescues they will do background checks on people, but if someone is actually trying to find a home for an animal work with them, don’t trash them, because I prefer them trying to find a home than just abandoning the cat just letting them out and hoping that they find a home because it doesn’t work out very well that way,” said Bobby Roberts, Animal Control Officer for the City of Minot.

Roberts said that it is now a Class A misdemeanor to abandon an animal — so just call authorities for help.