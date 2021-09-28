Cause determined of fire that led to explosion at Minot home

Fire officials now know the cause of a home fire that led to an explosion early Monday morning.

The Minot Fire Inspector found that a recreational fire was not entirely extinguished.



Hot coals fell out of the fire pit and ignited the deck. Carpeting on the deck also caught fire and was the fuel source that led to flames inside the home.



The explosion came from aerosol cans stored on the deck.

“It’s just a good point to prove that recreational fires over time, especially at night and into the morning time when the humidity drops, that the fire can change and it can work those coals into a fire and cause an issue,” MFD Battalion Chief Austin Burns said. “So a good point to make sure that recreational fires are stirred up and put out correctly.”

Burns stressed to stir the coals and continuously put water on them until the hot spots are completely out.



The home on 2nd Avenue SW is considered to be of significant loss but not total.