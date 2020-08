After an investigation into the fire which destroyed apartments at Sunset Bluffs in Mandan, the cause was revealed to be improper disposal of smoking material.

After interviewing residents and witnesses along with looking over physical evidence, the Mandan Fire Department determined the cause to be accidental.

MFD responded to the fire on August 10, and found flames showing from a third-floor balcony and extending to the attic area. 31 families were displaced by the fire.