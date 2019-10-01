Cavalier sailor laid to rest 78 years after death in Pearl Harbor attack

A North Dakota soldier has finally been laid to rest, 78 years after his death.

Radioman 2nd Class Floyd Wells died aboard the USS Arizona in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. But, the Cavalier native’s remains had gone unidentified until June of this year.

Wells’s remains were delivered to North Dakota late last night, with a full military escort.

The Navyman was laid to rest at a ceremony at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery.

“His life got cut short in World War II,” says James P. Wisecup, a retired Navy Vice Admiral. “And here we are today, to honor him. I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

Col. Frank Tank with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says it’s his agency’s job to bring closure to families of men and women who die in service of the United States. “One of the first things we talk about in the morning is ‘All present and accounted for.’ Today we were able to provide an accounting and a rest for Radioman Floyd Wells and his family,” Tank says.

All of Radioman Wells’s surviving family members were at the ceremony today. Over a dozen of his nieces and nephews traveled from across the country to lay their uncle to rest.

Darlene Erichsen, Wells’s oldest surviving niece, says it’s a day she will never forget. “We have peace. And I know that giving us peace, Floyd has peace,” she says. “And his mother and father and his family that are no longer with us — I feel that they have peace. I really feel that. I go away with that, with peace in my heart and thankfulness.”

Wells was born in Cavalier. The 24-year-old was one of nearly 1,200 sailors to die in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941.

