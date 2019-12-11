CBP Officers seize pipe for false country of origin markings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTAL — Pipe with false country of origin markings was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Portal Port of Entry.

Office of Field Operations officers at the port inspected a commercial truck carrying pipes on Nov. 19.

CBP officers inspected the shipment and discovered pipe with stenciled letters indicating Canada as the country of origin. However, additional markings were detected on the pipes to indicate the pipes originated from a third country.

On Nov. 21, CBP seized 48 pieces of pipe with an invoiced value of $9,677.

“Enforcing trade laws remains a high priority for U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” said James Rector, Portal Port Director. “Officers work every day to protect the United States from threats at our borders by enforcing a wide range of laws, including those governing trade.”

CBP said it focuses its trade enforcement efforts on the agency’s Priority Trade Issues and is committed to “facilitating a proactive and dynamic trade enforcement system that protects the American consumer and our nation’s economic prosperity.”

Trade violations related to country of origin markings, classification and/or value of goods can damage the U.S. economy and may result in revenue loss, they also said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Patterson Reno

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Reno"

XWA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Update"

Rich Hovland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rich Hovland"

Stark Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark Co."

COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT"

Upgraded Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upgraded Charge"

Telemental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemental Health"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019"

Medical Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Marijuana"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge