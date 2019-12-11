CBP Officers seize pipe for false country of origin markings

PORTAL — Pipe with false country of origin markings was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Portal Port of Entry.

Office of Field Operations officers at the port inspected a commercial truck carrying pipes on Nov. 19.

CBP officers inspected the shipment and discovered pipe with stenciled letters indicating Canada as the country of origin. However, additional markings were detected on the pipes to indicate the pipes originated from a third country.

On Nov. 21, CBP seized 48 pieces of pipe with an invoiced value of $9,677.

“Enforcing trade laws remains a high priority for U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” said James Rector, Portal Port Director. “Officers work every day to protect the United States from threats at our borders by enforcing a wide range of laws, including those governing trade.”

CBP said it focuses its trade enforcement efforts on the agency’s Priority Trade Issues and is committed to “facilitating a proactive and dynamic trade enforcement system that protects the American consumer and our nation’s economic prosperity.”

Trade violations related to country of origin markings, classification and/or value of goods can damage the U.S. economy and may result in revenue loss, they also said.