CDC announces registration of new natural active ingredient for insect repellent

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ticks_5_20190329221751

Grapefruit may be able to protect you against mosquitoes, just as well as the leading bug spray.

The CDC announced this week that scientists have registered a new natural active ingredient to be used in insect repellents and insecticides.

Nootkatone, which is found in the skin of grapefruit and is responsible for their smell and taste, has been found to repel insects like ticks and mosquitoes.

The substance will be used similar to DEET, which scientists say is most effective.

A staff member from the state’s department of health says discoveries like these are important, as insects can begin to develop a resistance to current repellents.

“As there’s different products out there it gives people choices there are some that cannot be used for children under a certain age — The important thing that people should do is just make sure that it is registered with the EPA,” Division of Disease Control Program Manager Michelle Dethloff.

She also says to make sure you wear long-sleeves along with pants to provide further protection.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

Dr. Wynne on School Spread

ERG Money

Apartment Fire Safety

Warehouse Found

Brick Oven Bakery Helps Fire Victim

Wednesday. August 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Census Safety

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss