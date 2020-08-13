CDC announces registration of new natural active ingredient for insect repellent

Grapefruit may be able to protect you against mosquitoes, just as well as the leading bug spray.

The CDC announced this week that scientists have registered a new natural active ingredient to be used in insect repellents and insecticides.

Nootkatone, which is found in the skin of grapefruit and is responsible for their smell and taste, has been found to repel insects like ticks and mosquitoes.

The substance will be used similar to DEET, which scientists say is most effective.

A staff member from the state’s department of health says discoveries like these are important, as insects can begin to develop a resistance to current repellents.

“As there’s different products out there it gives people choices there are some that cannot be used for children under a certain age — The important thing that people should do is just make sure that it is registered with the EPA,” Division of Disease Control Program Manager Michelle Dethloff.

She also says to make sure you wear long-sleeves along with pants to provide further protection.