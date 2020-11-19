CDC doctor provides tips on ways to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving

One week before Thanksgiving, the country’s top health experts shared strict suggestions.

Many families are seeking safe ways to celebrate during the pandemic, as the nationwide COVID-19 death toll surpasses 250,00 people and nearly one million cases in just the last week, the CDC is making recommendations.

Most importantly, it suggests that you only gather with those in your immediate household this Thanksgiving.

KX News spoke with one doctor from the CDC, who says there are many ways to still celebrate while also helping slow the spread.

“You could share a virtual meal with each other. I think all of us have learned how to connect virtually much more in this year. If you don’t wanna have dinner you could get together for a game — there are lots of virtual opportunities to play games together,” Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force Lead said.

She also says if you do choose to travel, ask yourself questions, such as if you are at risk for severe illness or if you are heading to a “hotspot.”