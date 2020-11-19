Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

CDC doctor provides tips on ways to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One week before Thanksgiving, the country’s top health experts shared strict suggestions.

Many families are seeking safe ways to celebrate during the pandemic, as the nationwide COVID-19 death toll surpasses 250,00 people and nearly one million cases in just the last week, the CDC is making recommendations.

Most importantly, it suggests that you only gather with those in your immediate household this Thanksgiving.

KX News spoke with one doctor from the CDC, who says there are many ways to still celebrate while also helping slow the spread.

“You could share a virtual meal with each other. I think all of us have learned how to connect virtually much more in this year. If you don’t wanna have dinner you could get together for a game — there are lots of virtual opportunities to play games together,” Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force Lead said.

She also says if you do choose to travel, ask yourself questions, such as if you are at risk for severe illness or if you are heading to a “hotspot.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

Early Decorating

KMSU Auction

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Vaccine Prep

CDC Doc on Holidays

Freezin' For a Reason

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/19

YHF

NCD NOV 19

Simle Holistic Care

Thursday, November 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Flasher Volleyball

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Mandan Volleyball

Bakken Oil Ministry TG Dinner

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Hospitality ERG

PPE for Home Visits

KX Convo: Dr. Connell

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss