CDHS is having a furry promotion on cats

After a large increase of cats, the Central Dakota Humane Society is giving away two cats and kittens for the adoption price of one.

Currently, the shelter has 57 kittens and volunteers want to find them a home and give the cats a buddy to interact with while the owner is away.

CDHS communications director, Cameo Skager, says there is an issue with homeless animals, especially cats.

“The issue with homeless dogs is not quite as bad as with homeless cats and kittens. Kittens and cats seem to be like a disposable animal and they are not. They need to be in loving homes just like all other pets,” said Skager.

You can get two kittens for $69 or two cats for $49.