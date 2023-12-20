EPPING, N.D. (KXNET) — The Lewis and Clark State Park is celebrating 50 years in 2024.

According to a Facebook post, they have an exciting lineup of events for everyone who wants to celebrate with them.

Events to connect with relaxation, adventure, and unforgettable memories will be taking place throughout the year.

Starting on January 6, they will be hosting Ice Fishing 101, and then on January 13, there will be the Epping Rural Ice Fishing Tournament.

Then on February 16, they will host a date night, skate night.

On March 16, people can participate in a Leprechaun Leap.

April 13 will be the second annual Easter Egg Hunt.

There are two events in May. On May 18, there is the Williston Rural Spring Walleye Classic, and on May 25 is the Golden Glow Hike.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration is taking place on June 8. And then June 12-14 is the Monster Mash.

July 12-14 is Classy Christmas. August 2-4 is the Family Fun Weekend.

Fresh Air, Fresh Minds Hike will be on September 14, and Flannel Fest is on September 21.

October 4-5 is the Big 10 Fishing Tournament, and October 19 is Family Camping 101.

Hunter Hustle is happening on November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

And ending the year on December 28 is the Holiday Spectacular.

For more information about times of events, you can visit the Lewis and Clark State Park website.