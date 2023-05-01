NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) is celebrating its 50-year milestone of serving the educational needs of the MHA Nations on Monday.

According to a news release, NHSC has grown over the last 50 years to become an integral part of the community by offering in-demand certificate programs and associate degrees, as well as four bachelor’s degrees.

NHSC offers immersive educational experiences along with traditional higher educational coursework, all while being centered on the traditions of the Indigenous community.

There is specialized coursework in Tribal languages, culture, and history, and students can get an in-depth understanding of the legacy of their ancestors.

“Today, NHSC stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for our students. Throughout our 50-year history, this college has helped thousands of individuals and families in Tribal communities to improve their lives, leading to better futures. As an alumnus of this college, it is a point of pride to be able to come full circle and honor their commitment and the dedication of the many individuals who have come after and are here to this day, continuing the work,” stated NHSC President Twyla Baker.

The college offered its first classes on an extension basis with partner accredited institutions, like the University of Mary, Minot State College, and the University of North Dakota.

To celebrate this milestone, the college is planning on having several special events. The first one is the upcoming graduation on May 12. The others will be announced in the coming months.

“Our campus is looking forward to celebrating this important milestone throughout the year, and we invited everyone to join us. I’m excited and honored to be here to celebrate our first 50 years, and I looked forward to envisioning the next as well,” Baker said.

You can view all the events and activities on the school’s website.