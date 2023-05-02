BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck and the Bismarck Historical Society are working together for a festive Founder’s Day celebration.

According to a news release, Founder’s Day is taking place at Camp Hancock on May 14 from 2-4 p.m. Camp Hancock is the place where the City of Bismarck first started in 1872.

May 14 will not only be the Founder’s Day celebration but will be the final note of the city’s Sesquicentennial and kick off Bismarck’s Bicentennial in 2072.

“This Founder’s Day should be one to remember,” said City of Bismarck Assistant City Administrator, Jason Tomanek. “We plan to have an entertaining of programming that will lead up to the burial of a time capsule to be opened in about 49 years.”

This is what the city has planned for the afternoon program:

City of Bismarck Welcome Time Capsule project overview

Boy Scout Troop 6 and Elks Chorus Presentation of Colors Pledge of Allegiance and Star Spangled Banner A short program will follow, outlining the troop’s history More patriotic songs

Camp Hancock History of Camp Hancock program A variety of games will be provided following the programming

Bismarck Historical Society Remarks and a short historical program



After the program, a time capsule with a variety of sesquicentennial and Bismarck-centric materials will be buried at the camp. This will serve as a collaboration between the City and Bismarck Public School’s Career Academy.

Students from the Career Academy designed the time capsule, vacuum-sealed its contents, welded it shut, and encased it in rubber. A plaque will be put over the time capsule to mark its location. Even though people won’t be able to see what’s in it, there will be a duplicate set on hand to look at.

There will be light refreshments and a variety of games and activities for kids and the young at heart.

“The Bicentennial Founder’s Day is on a Saturday in 2072, so you might as well get it on your calendars early,” Tomanek said. “I’ll be 95 that year and am looking forward to seeing you there.”

You can find information on the City of Bismarck’s Facebook and Twitter platforms.