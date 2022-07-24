The holiday season may be a long way off, but there’s no reason to not have a celrbation to tide you over until your next dose of Christmas Cheer. Raging Rivers Water Park is hosting its Christmas in July event on July 25.

Guests who come to the water park on the 25th can experience all of the hallmarks of the water park, including its pools, water play area, lazy river, and multiple slides. This will all be given a festive touch during the Christmas in July Event, and guests will also be able to enjoy holiday music and costumed staff members. Every attendee will also be given the opportunity to win free prizes.

While a discounted entry fee is still required, anyone who brings a child-friendly food item to Raging Rivers will recieve Twilite admission. These items will be collected and donated to a local charity.

The event takes place Monday, July 25, and lasts from the opening of Raging Rivers at Noon to its closure at 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit Raging Rivers’ website.