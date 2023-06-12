MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City Discovery Center is inviting the public to a Flag Day Celebration.

According to a news release, it’s being held on Wednesday, June 14 during regular operating hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Minot Air Force Base Honor Guard will be presenting the raising of the first U.S. flag to be flown at the center at 3 p.m.

The presented U.S. flag will find its new home at the center after it was previously flown over the North Dakota Capitol Building in Bismarck.

The discovery center is offering half-priced admission to military and veteran families who have their identification. Patriotic-themed activities will also be going on all day, including a quilt of valor that will be on display that kids helped make in the weeks leading up to Flag Day. The quilt will be gifted to a veteran when it’s completely done.

If you would like information about annual and corporate memberships, admission, and hours, you can visit their website or their Facebook page.