Celebrate midwest makers at ‘The Show’ this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Show’ is a true late-night talk show experience hosted by Makewell to spotlight the world-class makers of the Midwest in a new way.

The featured guests are the makers who have been named best in their fields.

Peer-based nominations were submitted and accepted this fall and industry expert judges made their selections from those nominated.

This year’s maker awards will be presented Saturday night at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

We talked to the Founder/Creator of Makewell, Ashton Hauff who said this is their first time doing an event like this.

She also said with your ticket you will get a true late-night talk show experience with their incredible host, Jordan Loftis, engaging interviews with the awarded nominees, live music from Joel Land and His Velcro Band, and a magic show by Nick MacAurthur.

Get your ticket today here.

Or learn more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Why is it called Arctic Air?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it called Arctic Air?"

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emmons Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Water"

Blue Pumpkins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Pumpkins"

Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells"

The Kindness Revolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Kindness Revolution"

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

College Athlete

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Athlete"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge