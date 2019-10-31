Celebrate midwest makers at ‘The Show’ this weekend

The Show’ is a true late-night talk show experience hosted by Makewell to spotlight the world-class makers of the Midwest in a new way.

The featured guests are the makers who have been named best in their fields.

Peer-based nominations were submitted and accepted this fall and industry expert judges made their selections from those nominated.

This year’s maker awards will be presented Saturday night at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in downtown Bismarck.

We talked to the Founder/Creator of Makewell, Ashton Hauff who said this is their first time doing an event like this.

She also said with your ticket you will get a true late-night talk show experience with their incredible host, Jordan Loftis, engaging interviews with the awarded nominees, live music from Joel Land and His Velcro Band, and a magic show by Nick MacAurthur.

Get your ticket today here.

Or learn more here.