Celebrate National Parks and Recreation month exploring Minot

Since 1985, July has been celebrated as National Parks and Recreation Month, and the Minot Park District has a new way for you to get in on the fun.

You’re encouraged to explore eight of the city’s parks and trails in search of a keyword, which will form a sentence after you find all of the clues.

After turning in the complete phrase, you’ll earn the honor of wearing the badge of park explorer.

A staff member says people of all ages can get out and enjoy the outdoors and the activity could open their eyes to new locations, right in their backyard.

“And we have so many parks that people maybe don’t know about. It’s a little bit more of a neighborhood park or trails they have never been to. So this is just a way to introduce them to them when maybe their regular activities aren’t happening but they can still get out to a trail and burn off some energy,” Minot Parks Director of Marketing and Development Elly DesLauriers said.

The search activity can be completed until Aug. 30, learn more by clicking here.