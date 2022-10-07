BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, along with Go! Bismarck Mandan, wants to encourage all students to celebrate National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12.

According to a news release, it’s a movement that inspires the entire community to come together and promote healthy and safe routes for students to walk and bike to school.

Walk and Roll to School Day began as a simple idea – children and parents, school and local officials walking or biking to school together on a designated day.

It’s an energizing event, reminding everyone of the simple joy of walking or biking to school, the health benefits of regular daily activity, and the need for safe places to walk and bike.

On Wednesday, October 12, area students are encouraged to walk, bike, or roll to school to celebrate.

These events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and concern for the environment.

The events build connections between families, schools, and the broader community.

For additional local information, please contact Katie Johnke at kjohnke@bismarcknd.gov.

For additional information, please visit the Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day website and the National Center for Safe Routes to School website.