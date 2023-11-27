BALDWIN, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that the Thanksgiving leftovers are mostly polished off, lots of people are starting to think about Christmas decorating, if they haven’t already.

If you’re looking to start a new holiday tradition with your family and you’re not quite sure where to start, Baldwin Greenhouse might have just the thing for you.

Last year, the Stoll family took ownership of the Baldwin Greenhouse, previously owned by Scott and Melanie Werre for nearly 30 years.

And this holiday season, they’re enlisting their mother, Mary Podoll, to bring a little Christmas cheer to the greenhouse.

“I’ve had cut-your-own Christmas trees for a few families over the past few years, and we’re going to transition that here to the nursery,” said Podoll. “This year, I’m harvesting the Christmas trees, we have black hills spruce, and we have scotch pine, and I’m bringing them here to the nursery for people.”

Podoll says they have a freshly cut tree for just about any occasion.

“We have short ones, and very tall ones, and if you don’t find what you like here, that we’ve cut down, the pasture is only a few miles away, and we’ll go pick one out of your choosing if we need to.”

If you’d love to have a real Christmas tree but need a smaller option to work with your space, they also have smaller trees available, or even a Christmas cactus for a unique display.

Podoll says the experience is much more about making the perfect family memory rather than finding the perfect tree.

“As a child growing up, with my dad and my family, being on the farm, we were able to go to the pasture and cut down those trees,” reminisced Podoll.

“The smell and the pokey needles, and getting it home, and mom complaining about the needles drying up after Christmas, it’s just that memory, right?”

“They were never perfect Christmas trees, I now look at those pictures, and people have trees that are just perfect, and these were not, they had long spikes, but what a memory,” added Podoll.

And now, she and her family are making more memories together, as they help create Christmas memories for many other families in our community.

Podoll says they’ll be planting a cut-your-own Christmas tree lot next spring. If the weather cooperates, they’ll have trees for you to cut down yourself in less than five years.

The greenhouse is selling freshly-cut trees on Saturdays and Sundays. If you’d like to learn more, check out their Facebook page here.