Celebrate the introverts in your life today

World Introvert Day takes place on January 2nd every year and is a great opportunity for people to better understand and appreciate introverts. The idea behind this special day is to bring awareness to this personality type.

Although “quiet ones” make up about 50 percent of the population, they are still largely under-appreciated and overlooked. People with this personality type often say they feel misunderstood.

The definition of an introvert is someone who prefers calm environments and tends to feel drained after socializing. They are often thought of as quiet, reserved and thoughtful and don’t seek out attention at social gatherings.

Some famous introverts include Albert Einstein, Bill Gates, Eleanor Roosevelt, Elon Musk, Emma Watson, J.K. Rowling, Meryl Streep, Warren Buffet, Rosa Parks, Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Dr. Seuss and Michael Jordan.

Some ways you can celebrate the introvert in your life today include: