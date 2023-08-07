MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — First Western Bank & Trust wants to celebrate the Magic City and give back to the community.

According to a news release, First Western is having a Community Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, August 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

The luncheon is open to everyone in the Minot community. And all the activities and food are free of charge.

Minot area businesses are providing the hotdogs and burgers, inflatable play areas, axe throwing, a mobile Escape Room, and additional hands-on activities for kids.

You’ll even have the chance to meet Tank the Minotauro and Tate R. Tot.

First Western is also giving away a $500 Marketplace Foods gift card.

The Community Appreciation Luncheon also serves as a platform for First Western’s “Essentials for Learning” snack drive, which is an initiative that’s aimed at providing nutritious snacks for Minot’s elementary schools.

People who attend are encouraged to bring individually wrapped donations of nonperishable snacks like granola bars, goldfish crackers, pretzels, trail mix, fruit leathers, or unsweetened applesauce. A donation bin will be at the park.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of the Minot community and trust you’ve put in First Western Bank & Trust over the years,” said the President and CEO, Brenda K. Foster. “This event is our way of giving back and expressing our appreciation to the people who make this The Magic City.”