Historically, ice skates were a functional way to cross icy terrain. These days, ice skating is more of a hobby than a matter of survival.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Being outside is sometimes the best medicine.

According to a news release from the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD), spending time outside reduces anxiety and stress, and provides places and opportunities to get active to stay healthy.

The BPRD is celebrating winter for the entire month of February with Flurry Fest.

Flurry Fest is a variety of free or low-cost activities for everyone in the city.

Just a few things to do are a Ski and Glow, S’mores Walk, Skate with the Bobcats, and a Treasure Hunt.

All of the Flurry Fest activities include:

February 1-28: Winter Photo Contest — Submit pictures of winter fun to win a BPRD prize package.

— Submit pictures of winter fun to win a BPRD prize package. February-March 9: Golf Putting League — For $2 a day, putters are welcome anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at Fore Seasons Center (2525 N 19th St).

— For $2 a day, putters are welcome anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays or 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at Fore Seasons Center (2525 N 19th St). February-April 21: Weekday Morning Play Dates — Play for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center (1601 Canary Ave) and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the World War Memorial Building (215 N 6th St). Parents need to supervise infants and kids five and younger.

— Play for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center (1601 Canary Ave) and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the World War Memorial Building (215 N 6th St). Parents need to supervise infants and kids five and younger. February 3: Half-Price Bucket of Golf Balls — Practice your golf swing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fore Seasons Center.

— Practice your golf swing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fore Seasons Center. February 3: Blacklight Tennis — Glow while playing fun tennis drills in the dark at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center (3200 N 10th St). You can register ages five and up online, it’s $12.50 a person.

— Glow while playing fun tennis drills in the dark at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center (3200 N 10th St). You can register ages five and up online, it’s $12.50 a person. February 5: Youth Golf Clinics — Kids ages five through high school can register for Dakota Junior Golf Association golf clinics at Fore Seasons Center. Pay $4 for balls. Call 223-3600 to register.

— Kids ages five through high school can register for Dakota Junior Golf Association golf clinics at Fore Seasons Center. Pay $4 for balls. Call 223-3600 to register. February-March 5: Open Gym — Free neighborhood gym time on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Locations and schedules are online.

— Free neighborhood gym time on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Locations and schedules are online. February 5: Movie on Ice — An ice rink turns into a movie theater from 6-8 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex (1504 Wichita Dr). Skating fees are $2 a person, or $5 per family, while skate rentals are $3. Or sit in the bleachers and watch Penguins of Madagascar for free. Concessions will be available.

— An ice rink turns into a movie theater from 6-8 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex (1504 Wichita Dr). Skating fees are $2 a person, or $5 per family, while skate rentals are $3. Or sit in the bleachers and watch Penguins of Madagascar for free. Concessions will be available. February 6-10: Treasure Hunt — One Treasure Hunt clue will be released daily for five days to lead people to a bundle of prizes. You can find the clues on the BPRD website, Facebook page, or Treasure Hunt Hotline at 222-6479.

— One Treasure Hunt clue will be released daily for five days to lead people to a bundle of prizes. You can find the clues on the BPRD website, Facebook page, or Treasure Hunt Hotline at 222-6479. February-May 22: Adaptive Bowling — People of all ages and abilities can go bowling at Midway Lanes (3327 Memorial Highway, Mandan) from 4-6 p.m. It’s $3.50 a game with a shoe rental.

— People of all ages and abilities can go bowling at Midway Lanes (3327 Memorial Highway, Mandan) from 4-6 p.m. It’s $3.50 a game with a shoe rental. February 7-28: Snow Volleyball — It’s like sand volleyball, but with snow. Volleyballs will be available at the Tatley-Eagles Park warming house (602 Airport Rd) during regular warming house hours.

— It’s like sand volleyball, but with snow. Volleyballs will be available at the Tatley-Eagles Park warming house (602 Airport Rd) during regular warming house hours. February-March 15: Preschool Skate Date — Parents and their preschoolers can spend time ice skating together for free Monday-Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex.

— Parents and their preschoolers can spend time ice skating together for free Monday-Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex. February-March 23: Public Ice Skating — VFW Sports Centers (1200 N Washington St) will be offering free public skating Tuesday-Thursday from 12-1:15 p.m.

— VFW Sports Centers (1200 N Washington St) will be offering free public skating Tuesday-Thursday from 12-1:15 p.m. February-March 31: Golf Advice — Stop at the Fore Seasons Center from 1-2 p.m. for free golf advice from N.D. Golf Hall of Fame member, Dr. Guy Otteson.

— Stop at the Fore Seasons Center from 1-2 p.m. for free golf advice from N.D. Golf Hall of Fame member, Dr. Guy Otteson. February 10: Ski and Glow — Cross-country ski paths are going to be lit from 5:30-9 p.m. at Riverwood Golf Course (725 Riverwood Dr). Regular ski rental fees will apply.

— Cross-country ski paths are going to be lit from 5:30-9 p.m. at Riverwood Golf Course (725 Riverwood Dr). Regular ski rental fees will apply. February 11: Ski Swap & Sale — Get rid of clutter, trade, try something new, or give back by donating gently used ski gear from 12-5 p.m. at Riverwood Gold Course.

— Get rid of clutter, trade, try something new, or give back by donating gently used ski gear from 12-5 p.m. at Riverwood Gold Course. February 11: Art Workshop — Everyone can join Theo Art School for an afternoon of free art from 1:30-4 p.m. at Farwest Rotary Community Center at New Generations Park (1021 Mustang Dr).

— Everyone can join Theo Art School for an afternoon of free art from 1:30-4 p.m. at Farwest Rotary Community Center at New Generations Park (1021 Mustang Dr). February 11: BMTA Tennis Tournament — Register online to play. It’ll be at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center.

— Register online to play. It’ll be at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center. February 11: Wallyball Tournament — Register online by February 1 for the two-person coed team tournament in upper and lower divisions at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center.

— Register online by February 1 for the two-person coed team tournament in upper and lower divisions at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center. February 12: Skate with the Bobcats — Free outdoor ice skating from 3-5 p.m. with the Bobcats at Jaycee Centennial Park (321 E Century Ave). Snow coloring and treats will be provided in the warming house.

— Free outdoor ice skating from 3-5 p.m. with the Bobcats at Jaycee Centennial Park (321 E Century Ave). Snow coloring and treats will be provided in the warming house. February 12: Super Bowl Public Skate — Wear your favorite team’s jersey to skate from 6-8 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex. Skating fees apply as $2 a person and $5 a family. Skate rentals are $3.

— Wear your favorite team’s jersey to skate from 6-8 p.m. at Capital Ice Complex. Skating fees apply as $2 a person and $5 a family. Skate rentals are $3. February 13: Half-Price Batting Cages — Swing and practice your skills from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fore Seasons Center.

— Swing and practice your skills from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fore Seasons Center. February-March 9: Puck & Stick Time — Drop by for free from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at VFW Sports Center. The complete schedule can be found online.

— Drop by for free from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at VFW Sports Center. The complete schedule can be found online. February-March 22: Drop-In Youth Hockey — Kids ages nine through 18 can play on Wednesday from 7:45-9:15 p.m. at VFW Sports Center. It’s $5 a person.

— Kids ages nine through 18 can play on Wednesday from 7:45-9:15 p.m. at VFW Sports Center. It’s $5 a person. February 17: Free Fitness Facility Admission — Head over to the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center from 5:30-8 p.m. for free fitness.

— Head over to the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center from 5:30-8 p.m. for free fitness. February 19-25: Topracer Range Contests — Challenge friends to a gold competition at Fore Season Center. Regular driving bay fees apply, plus $2-$5 per contest.

— Challenge friends to a gold competition at Fore Season Center. Regular driving bay fees apply, plus $2-$5 per contest. February 20: Free Fitness Facility Admission — Go to Captial Racquet & Fitness Center from 5:30-10 p.m. for free fitness.

— Go to Captial Racquet & Fitness Center from 5:30-10 p.m. for free fitness. February 20: Tennis Court Time for Juniors — Racquets and balls will be available for juniors under 18 to play tennis at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center for $4 an hour.

— Racquets and balls will be available for juniors under 18 to play tennis at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center for $4 an hour. February 22: Half-Price Topracer Range Rentals — Play a virtual course with friends at Fore Seasons Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Play a virtual course with friends at Fore Seasons Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. February 23: Tennis Balls at Dog Park — Free tennis balls while they last at Century Bark Park (700 E Century Ave).

— Free tennis balls while they last at Century Bark Park (700 E Century Ave). February-May 11: Toddler Splash Days — Kids from infant to five years old can play in the water Monday-Thursday from 8-10 a.m. Bring anything you may need like baby floats, life jackets, and small pool toys to BCS Aquatic & Wellness Center. It’s $5 per child for non-members.

— Kids from infant to five years old can play in the water Monday-Thursday from 8-10 a.m. Bring anything you may need like baby floats, life jackets, and small pool toys to BCS Aquatic & Wellness Center. It’s $5 per child for non-members. February 24: Callaway Golf Demo — Schedule a free one-on-one golf fitting session at Fore Seasons Center from 1-6 p.m. by calling 233-3600.

— Schedule a free one-on-one golf fitting session at Fore Seasons Center from 1-6 p.m. by calling 233-3600. February 24: DWAC & BBPH Glow Stick Dance Party — A free dance party will be hosted by Dakota West Atys Council and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Works for tweens in grades five through seven from 7-9 p.m. at Hillside Aquatic Complex Community Room (1719 E Boulevard Ave). There’s going to be a local DJ, dance instructions, water, and sodas.

— A free dance party will be hosted by Dakota West Atys Council and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Works for tweens in grades five through seven from 7-9 p.m. at Hillside Aquatic Complex Community Room (1719 E Boulevard Ave). There’s going to be a local DJ, dance instructions, water, and sodas. February 24-26: Winter Jam Junior Tennis Tournament — This is going to be held at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center, you can register online.

— This is going to be held at Capital Racquet & Fitness Center, you can register online. February 25: Wibit Water Toys — Get wild with blow-up water toys from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at BCS Aquatic & Wellness Center. Regular admission fees apply.

— Get wild with blow-up water toys from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at BCS Aquatic & Wellness Center. Regular admission fees apply. February 26: S’mores Walk — It’s a dog-friendly walk at General Sibley Park (5001 S Washington St) from 1-4 p.m. S’mores supplies and a fire pit will be provided.

For more information, you can visit the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District’s website.