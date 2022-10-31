MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — When you think about light displays you probably think of Christmas, but one Minot family wants to celebrate Halloween with those twinkly lights and music.

Dottie and Chris Zablotney’s Halloween light show in Minot starts at 6:45 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Monday night.

Their address is 1224 6th Street Southwest, Minot, North Dakota.

The show constructed with metal, plastic, and wood decorations and LED lights is choreographed to 11 songs.

Chris designs the show himself and says it takes him around 40 to 50 hours per song to create the light show.

The couple says they love being able to create something the community enjoys.

“I started thinking about it and I came home and started doing a little research and I found this kind of stuff and I’m like this sounds like it’s right up my ally because I really like technology and so that’s how it started pretty much,” said Chris Zablotney.

“It just feels good like, a lot of families can enjoy and have a memory. They create memories when they come and watch it,” said Dottie Zablontey.

The Zablotney’s also created a Christmas light show that starts on Thanksgiving night at 7:15 p.m.