Celebrating all moms on Mother’s Day, including foster moms

May is National Foster Care Month and Since today is Mother’s Day we wanted to share a KX Exclusive interview with you. Marisa and Angie Misek are a mother and daughter in law duo that foster children in the Bismarck area. Nicci Johnson visited with them about what it’s like being a foster mom, on Mother’s Day.

Q: It’s National Foster Care Month. Let’s talk a little bit about that. How did you get into foster care?

Marisa Misek: So I think a big reason why we are where we are today is just honestly got guidance from God, and we weren’t really sure if we wanted to be parents to our own biological children if we wanted to adopt if we didn’t’ want kids at all. But we felt like we had something to give.

Angie Misek: We got involved because our son and daughter-in-law are involved, and they were expecting their first biological child and we did not want to feel like we could only take their biological child and not their foster kiddos if grandma and grandma have

a sleepover.

Q: How do you feel knowing that you are helping a child, helping a family?

Marisa: It feels great. It’s something that is difficult. There’s many days that you know — you hear of bad stories and things that happen and those certainly do.

Q: What’s it like being a foster mom to someone who isn’t your blood?

Angie: It’s the hardest job and the most rewarding job I’ve ever done all in one. All you gotta do is love them.

Marisa: For them to trust me, I mean, all three of them have called me mom and so to give back to them in their time of need is such an important piece that so many people can do and I’m very thankful that we have chose this path and are doing what we’re doing right now.

Nicci: Well Happy Mother’s Day to you both!

Marisa: Thank you! I appreciate it. It’s definitely a different Mother’s Day than what we’re used to but it will still be a good one.

And Happy Mothers Day to ALL the mothers across North Dakota.

Both Angie and Marisa work with PATH, a foster care organization in North Dakota. For more information go here.