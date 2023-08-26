MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — School is now in session, and it’s good to celebrate the young men and women, boys and girls, who are already making great strides in their classes.

In today’s local look, we are giving a special shoutout to Minot student Shanika Keiffer.

With a 4.0 GPA, she’s been accepted to the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and the University of Phoenix’s President’s List.

Congratulations Shanika!



If you have photos of your kids on their first day of school, please send them our way by email at NDFIRST@KXNET.COM