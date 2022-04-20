National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day got a little sweeter when the residents of a long-term care facility made the springtime dessert together, in honor of the official day today.



The staff at Minot Health and Rehab are no strangers to celebrating “out of the ordinary holidays,” they say.



Their Life Enrichment Director, Sarah Tvedt says the residents especially love activities that involve food.



KX News was there to see the smiling faces as the residents made and tasted the tropical cake.



Some of the residents even say they have been looking forward to today because it’s their favorite dessert.



“A lot of the residents do like to participate, and we only are around 20 to 30 residents right now. So a good chunk of them will absolutely participate. And we will do this activity twice throughout the day, and make two cakes so there’s enough for everybody,” said Sarah Tvedt The Life Enrichment Director, Minot Health and Rehab

If you’ve never tried this dessert… today, you have an excuse to.