Celebrating women-owned businesses during National Women’s Small Business Month

Nationwide, nearly 2,000 new women-owned businesses start up each day.

As we kick off the month of October, it also marks the start of National Women’s Small Business Month. In honor of this month, we talked to some local business owners.

John MacMartin, president of the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce, says that while he doesn’t know the exact number of women-owned businesses in the area, there are quite a few.

“There certainly are a lot of women-owned businesses here in town and it’s great to see their effect on our economy,” MacMartin said.

Margie Bolton is the owner of Margie’s Art Glass Studio in downtown Minot.

The studio offers window restorations, a coffee bar and ceramic paint-your-own-pottery.

She says that after raising three children, she didn’t want to work for anyone else when it was time for her to return to work.

“I wouldn’t want to start my own business with little children because it is consuming, it becomes your child so timing to me is important,” Bolton said.

She says owning her own business has been a great experience.

“It’s really enjoyable to see customers on a daily basis and be able to put a smile on their face with what you do and or what you can offer them,” she said.

Michelle Bassler is the owner of Daily Buzz, a drive-thru coffee shop.

Daily Buzz is located on 1st Avenue near the public library.

There is currently road construction, but Bassler says her loyal customers have continued to come.

“A lot of my customers, when this first started, they would park at the auditorium and walk down here so I just really appreciate my loyal customers who no matter will come down here and support me,” Bassler said.

She’s been in the same spot since she opened in 2013 and says she couldn’t have made a better decision.

“It kind of picked me. Where I’m from in the Pacific Northwest, we have a lot of coffee shops so it was kind of find a need and fill it,” Bassler said.

While she can only speak to the coffee business, she does have some advice for others.

“When it comes to coffee, I would say set your alarm for 4 o’clock in the morning for a week and if you can’t get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, don’t bother,” she said.

MacMartin says these days, it’s hard to not find a business owned by a woman — and it’s important to support them.

“As these months come along, a month of female-owned business, I think it’s important that we take time to stop and see them,” MacMartin said.

Other women-owned businesses in Minot include Mainstream Boutique, El Azteca and Cookies for You, to name a few.