BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Bismarck Mandan Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted a Happy Hour Celebration at the Laughing Sun Brewery Tuesday evening honoring all those who volunteered and donated to the cause over the last few months.

The walk had a goal of raising $57,000 and they exceeded that goal by raising over $74,000.

Organizers say events like the Walk to end Alzheimer’s helps to raise awareness and show how prevalent the disease is in our community.

“I think it speaks volumes of how many people are affected by Alzheimer’s in this community and again it’s just heartwarming to see all the support of the community,” said Emily Bultema, North Dakota Senior Development Manager.

Awards were given out to the top fundraising team, who raised over $20,000 for the Walk.