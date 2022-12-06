MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — HIT Inc., located in Mandan, already aims at helping others, more specifically, the organizations focus on supporting people with disabilities to lead full and independent lives.

Each year, every department of the organization gets involved with decorating a tree for the Celebration of Trees event.

This year’s theme was DreamWorks. And according to HIT, this is a great event to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

“Our tree has positive quotes on it for people. Our tree skirt talked about an imperfect world there are still happy endings. So it’s a positive tree,” said Cathy Jahner who works at HIT Inc.

Whoever receives the tree after Pride of Dakota’s Holiday showcase will also get an extra special tree. Jahner said there is an extra present hidden in their tree.