BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Pride, Inc. launched the Celebration of Trees back in 2001 as a way to give back to the community.

When a local business sponsors a tree, staff members get to decorate it and showcase it starting next week.

After the event, the trees are then delivered to a family in need. The Dakota Eye Institute has sponsored the event for years and says it’s a great way to start out the Christmas season.

“For anybody that has young children and you can see their eyes light up when they come into a room that has trees that are decorated. For us, it’s just a great opportunity to be a part of that program,” said Bill Marion, administrator of Dakota Eye Institute.

The trees will be displayed at the Bismarck Civic Center for the Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase from December 6 through the 8.

