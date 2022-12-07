BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — To celebrate the season, it is time to take another look at a local business that is getting into the holiday spirit.

According to Fireside Office Solutions, the business is always looking for ways to support the community.

It was a no-brainer to participate in Pride of Dakota’s Celebration of Trees.

Fireside Office Solutions says Christmas is all about coming together as a community and getting the chance to spend time with family and friends.

“My brothers and I, we all live in different cities now so Christmas is the one time we can have extended family time,” said Justice Erickson who is an interior designer at Fireside.

“And the same with me. It’s family and friends. My family and I live in three different towns. So we finally get together. Everyone gets to celebrate and spend time together,” said Elizabeth Klein, an accounting clerk at Fireside.

Employees at Fireside are already excited and gearing up for next year’s Celebration of Trees event. After Wednesday, these trees will be given to a family in need in our area.