BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For many small businesses, Christmas time has a large impact on annual profits, with the holiday season often accounting for the majority of sales.

However, securing these much-needed festive sales is never guaranteed.

That’s why emphasizing “shopping local” is very important, especially for businesses in our state.

Flash Printing has been providing high-quality printing and design services to Bismarck for over 45 years. They are one of nearly a dozen local businesses that are pushing customers to buy local this year at Pride of Dakota’s Holiday Showcase.

The company is also participating in the Pride’s Celebration of Trees Event this week, which is when a local business sponsors a tree and gives it to a family in need.

And to Flash Printing, the gift of a tree is very personal.

“There were 14 kids in our family. We never had a tree,” said Roger Kubik, owner of Flash Printing. “So that’s why I do it. We always got the one from the grade school when the school was closed for Christmas. So that’s why. Because everyone helps each other. And it goes out to a good cause.”

Now, for Pride of Dakota, more than 500 member companies — ranging in size from large companies with more than 100 employees to “mom-and-pop” operations — participate in the program.