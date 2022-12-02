BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kramer agency is helping to give back this holiday season.

The company is participating in the Pride’s Celebration of Trees Event.

The event started back in 2001, and Kramer agency has participated every year since then.

It’s something that makes the community happy, and it just makes Christmas ever so special to them.

“We wanted to be a supporter of Pride and what they are doing because they do a great job in our community and I think that is one of the reasons we brought our children to get involved in this so they can see not everyone has what we have. There are less fortunate families,” said Pat Thomas, president of Kramer Agency.

When a local business sponsors a tree, staff members get to decorate it and showcase it starting next week. After the event, the trees are then delivered to a family in need.