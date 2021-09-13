Celiac Awareness Day: What you should know

About three million Americans have celiac disease, and on this Celiac Disease Awareness Day, we have some information about the autoimmune disorder.

It’s triggered by ingesting gluten, which can be found in wheat, barley and rye, but it may also be present in processed foods.

Some symptoms of celiac disease are vomiting, diarrhea, rashes and depression.

Apps like the Gluten Free Scanner can tell you foods are gluten free just by scanning them, however, a local dietitian says that it’s important to still read food labels.

“There is a listing of the common eight food allergens on the food label and wheat is one of them,” said Michelle Fundingsland, an Outpatient Dietitian at Trinity Health. “But it’s also with celiac you are allergic to any barley or rye so that’s important to know those details too.”

If you have any of the symptoms, consult with your medical provider to see if it could be celiac or food sensitivity.