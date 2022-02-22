In Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State address, he mentioned the state’s system had over 4 billion cyberattack attempts last year.

He also said cybersecurity education is important for the state.

Minot State University’s cybersecurity program was recently accredited.

Assistant Professor Chad Fenner says no one really cares about cybersecurity…until something happens to them.

He says the device with the biggest risk is our cell phone.

“There’s financial information,” said Fenner. “There’s contact information. There may be personal, identifiable information. We’ve got all this data that’s on that device, yet it’s the weakest device that we own because it just doesn’t have the capability. There are things you can do to your phone to help protect yourself, but it really isn’t as robust as a bigger system.”

Fenner says people can limit their risk of being hacked by not sharing devices, putting a password on their phone and keeping their phone and apps updated.