Census Bureau and local organizations working together to count the homeless population

Census workers are scrambling to make sure everyone is counted in 2020.

But one population usually goes undercounted: the homeless. We share what the Census Bureau and local organizations are doing to include them.

“Every single person deserves to be counted in this process,” said Kevin Iverson, ND Census Office Manager.

But so far, only 63 percent of North Dakotans have completed the census.

Every population matters, from the temporary residents to the permanent and the homeless.

“‘I don’t have a permanent home. I don’t have anything here. I don’t even have a job.’ They don’t think that they are an affected part of the community. Everybody who’s here in this area, and if they were here the first of April, it counts. It matters. It does have an impact,” said Mac McLeod, executive director at Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

And homelessness presents itself differently in North Dakota. Most people aren’t staying on the side of the road or under a bridge when it’s 30 below.

Instead, they stay with friends temporarily, or in shelters or hotels.

“RV sites are another one that we see a lot of people. Kind of a temporary location. They may have left someplace and they’re here for a while and they’re eventually going to move someplace else. But temporarily they’re here,” Iverson said.

Getting an accurate population count affects more than just federal funding.

Non-profits have to apply for grants and more money is available in cities of 50,000 people rather than 40,000.

The executive director of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition says this federal funding isn’t just for the next year — it’s for the next decade.

“I think the best thing that we can do is to help them to realize the impact it will have on the entire community, and then maybe that might jolt something and people say, ‘I better go do this,'” said McLeod.

An important task in an unusual year.

“It’s being done. Is it being as good as we wanted it to? No, but nobody foreseen a pandemic in the midst of trying to do a census too,” said McLeod.

Click here to complete the census.