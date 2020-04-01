Census response numbers looking good for Minot

April 1 is Census Day…the day that determines who is counted in the 2020 Census and where they are counted. The city of Minot got off to a slow start with responses, but now the numbers are looking up.

During the first 12 days, only 17 percent of households in the city responded to the survey.
Since then, those numbers have turned around and as of Wednesday, the response rate is above the state and national average, at 39 percent.

The chairman of the Complete Count Committee says the numbers look good but they want to see more people participate.

“It only takes five to 10 minutes to fill out the Census. If you do not have your 12 digit ID number, that’s OK. You can skip that,” says Brian Billingsley.

He says that you can also complete the Census by calling or even the traditional way, by mail.

You can complete the Census online, here, or by calling 1-844-330-2020.

