Center for Technical Education coming to Minot awarded funds for career-oriented program, building

Minot is one step closer to having a Center for Technical Education.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development gave the green light for the city to use $3.45 million of Disaster Resilience funds for the career-oriented program.

The money will go toward renovating the building located at 120 Burdick Expressway East. It will also cover the cost of the equipment and supplies.

The CTE board was also awarded an $800,000 grant from the Magic Fund screening committee to purchase the building.

“To have this as an offering to students and employers, I think is just a great win. It’s another option for students who may not be looking at a four-year degree but it’s a nice option for employers to train some of our own students here in town, get them a job and just grow our community,” said Lisa Olson, chair of the CTE committee.

A contract will be drafted in the next few weeks. That will need to be approved by city council.

