Center for Technical Education in Minot will bring new degrees and programs to the state

Two colleges in the state are expanding their current partnership and will soon be able to offer something that sets them apart from the rest.

The new Center for Technical Education building will be in downtown Minot, in what’s currently the Human Resources building owned by Trinity Health. It’s slated to be open in the fall of 2022, bringing along with it new degree options like information technology and hospitality.

According to Dakota College of Bottineau, 65 percent of jobs require some sort of post-secondary education.

“Minot State has a close working relationship and an affiliate campus relationship with Dakota College of Bottineau and through the one and two-year programs that are offered through DCB. We are currently offering a number of programs in the medical field,” said MSU President, Dr. Steven Shirley.

He says Minot is one of the largest communities in the state that doesn’t offer access to one and two-year programs. He says the new programs and courses like informational technology, management and the only two-year hospitality degree in the state will offer even more options for students in the area.

“In meeting and visiting with local hotel groups and tourism folks in the community, there is certainly a need for more of that talent,” added Dr. Shirley.

Gabriel Meija, who is the general manager of the Grand Hotel in Minot, says that hiring and keeping employees in the industry can be a challenge.

“I think the goal here in Minot, especially when we see graduates from MSU, is to keep them in Minot. And if they are constantly being cherry-picked from other cities because there is no program or no workforce to retain them, it makes it harder for us,” said Meija.

The options are limitless for future students who graduate with the degree. Accounting, sales and even culinary skills are all needed to run and operate hotels like the Grand.

Meija added, “Even if you’re in the construction trade, there is always remodeling and rebuildings of hotels in that as well.

Dr. Shirley says this is not only a win for Minot, but the entire region.