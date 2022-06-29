BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 24-year-old man from Center is dead after he struck the side of a BNSF train with his pickup near Steele on Tuesday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup, who was also towing a stock trailer with 3 head of cattle, was traveling north on 30th Ave SE at an unknown speed when he struck the side of the second car of a BNSF train that was traveling east at about 50-60 mph.

The driver was apparently killed after his vehicle was pushed into the southeast ditch of the grade crossing, causing his truck and trailer to roll. None of the cattle in the trailer would survive either.

The man was also not wearing his seatbelt, according to the NDHP press release.

The BNSF train was repaired and continued east to Dilworth, MN.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.