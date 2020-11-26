Central Dakota Humane Society holding online auction fundraiser

Central Dakota Humane Society is holding Christmas CritterBidders, an online auction with more than 170 auction groupings, gift cards, and CDHS merchandise.

Most items for the Christmas CritterBidders auction were donated to be used at the annual Bene-Pet Dinner and Auction, which was initially canceled in March, and then August.

“2020 has been an exceptionally hard year for all nonprofits,” said Cameo Skager, CDHS Communications and Development Director. “Like many other organizations, we have not been able to hold our normal face-to-face fundraisers. We are working very hard to come up with unique online or virtual events to raise money and stay engaged with our supporters.”

The auction runs from Nov. 25 at 2 pm to Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. There is no cost to register and view the available items online. Items will be available for pickup at the CDHS shelter on Dec. 2.

Bidders can register online by going to clicking HERE.